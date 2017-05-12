FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment says unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - sec filing

* Caesars entertainment - amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to about $211 million of cerp's existing $270 million revolving credit facility

* Caesars entertainment - portion of revolving facility that was not repriced under amendment will remain in effect with existing interest rate margins

* Caesars entertainment corp - amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to cerp's existing approximately $2.4 billion term loan facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qamt1w) Further company coverage:

