FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit, announce approvals from New Jersey
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
NAFTA
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Breakingviews
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
Commodities
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit, announce approvals from New Jersey

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announce approvals from New Jersey Casino Control Commission​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - merger of CAC with and into Caesars Entertainment is subject to approval by stockholders of both companies

* Caesars Entertainment - in addition to New Jersey, companies received approvals from gaming authorities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Illinois

* Caesars Entertainment - CEOC's restructuring is subject to completion of merger, certain financing activities and other customary closing conditions

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍co and CEOC continue to engage with regulators in 3 jurisdictions where approvals are required for CEOC's restructuring​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.