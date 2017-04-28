FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment's unit enters into incremental assumption agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment's unit enters into incremental assumption agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp-

* Caesars Entertainment-co's unit entered into an incremental assumption agreement and amendment no. 1 that amends first lien credit agreement, dated may 8, 2014

* Caesars Entertainment -among other things, amendment provides for increase of cgph's existing term loan facility by $175 million to about $1.3 billion

* Caesars Entertainment- amendment provides proceeds of $175 million increase of term facility will be held in escrow until receipt of all required regulatory approvals

* Caesars Entertainment- amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to term facility, unit's existing $150 million revolving credit facility-sec filing

* Caesars Entertainment- if approvals not obtained by july 26, 2017, $175 million of proceeds to be repaid,cromwell's property specific term loan remain outstanding Source text: (bit.ly/2pdGiox) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.