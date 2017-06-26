German truck parts maker Jost plans Frankfurt IPO in H2
FRANKFURT, June 26 German truck and trailer parts maker Jost plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.
June 26 Cafe De Coral Holdings:
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
* Group's revenue for year increased 4.3 pct to HK$7,895 million
* FY profit attributable to shareholders amounted to HK$503.8 million, 2.7 pct lower than preceding financial year
* Final dividend of HK63 cents per share is recommended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 26 German truck and trailer parts maker Jost plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017, the group said on Monday.
* Honda says no final agreement on recall liabilities (Updates with details, comments; edits throughout)