BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Caixabank SA:
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH MEDIAMARKT TO BECOME ITS FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDER
Source text: bit.ly/2thuRMU
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share