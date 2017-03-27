FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q3 earnings per share $0.09
March 27, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* Cal-Maine Foods reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 sales $306.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $325 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cal-Maine foods Inc says "results for Q3 of fiscal 2017 reflect volatile market conditions egg industry has experienced throughout this fiscal year"

* Says Q3 results were affected by lower market prices and weaker demand trends compared with Q3 last year

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - "egg markets have remained under pressure"

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - "there have been no positive tests for AI at any Cal-Maine Foods locations"

* Says average customer selling prices for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were down 27.9 percent from same period a year ago

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - will not pay a dividend for Q3 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

