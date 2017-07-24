BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q4 loss per share $0.51

July 24 (Reuters) - Cal-maine Foods Inc:

* Cal-Maine Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.51

* Q4 sales $274.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - average customer selling prices for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were down 15.5 percent from same period a year ago

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - and will not pay a dividend for Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - "expect to have an adequate supply of our primary feed ingredients in fiscal 2018 while grain prices remain volatile"

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - at June 3, 2017, cumulative losses that must be recovered prior to paying a dividend were $74.7 million

* Cal-Maine Foods- results for Q4 "reflect volatile and challenging egg market fundamentals that have prevailed throughout this fiscal year"

* Cal-Maine Foods - U.S. egg exports are still below peak levels prior to AI outbreak

* Cal-Maine Foods - U.S. egg exports are still below peak levels prior to AI outbreak

* Cal-Maine Foods - Q4 feed costs per dozen were down 3.8 percent versus a year ago, q4 overall farm production costs per dozen were down 1.0 percent over Q4 2016