FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 minutes ago
BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q4 loss per share $0.51
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Business
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
Technology
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 5 minutes ago

BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q4 loss per share $0.51

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Cal-maine Foods Inc:

* Cal-Maine Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.51

* Q4 sales $274.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - average customer selling prices for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were down 15.5 percent from same period a year ago

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - and will not pay a dividend for Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - "expect to have an adequate supply of our primary feed ingredients in fiscal 2018 while grain prices remain volatile"

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - at June 3, 2017, cumulative losses that must be recovered prior to paying a dividend were $74.7 million

* Cal-Maine Foods- results for Q4 "reflect volatile and challenging egg market fundamentals that have prevailed throughout this fiscal year"

* Cal-Maine Foods - U.S. egg exports are still below peak levels prior to AI outbreak

* Cal-Maine Foods - Q4 feed costs per dozen were down 3.8 percent versus a year ago, q4 overall farm production costs per dozen were down 1.0 percent over Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.