BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 Caladrius Biosciences Inc:
* Caladrius Biosciences awarded $12.2 million grant from CIRM in support of Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 to treat type 1 diabetes
* Patients are currently being enrolled in second cohort of Phase 2 trial for CLBS03
* Interim analysis of Phase 2 trial for CLBS03's early therapeutic effect expected by end of 2017
* Grant is to cover expenses including manufacturing, development based in California, and other costs for Phase 2 trial for CLBS03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.