FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Calamp, omega stipulated, subject to agreement of court, to supplemental damages of $4.9 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Calamp, omega stipulated, subject to agreement of court, to supplemental damages of $4.9 mln

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Calamp Corp:

* Calamp - co, omega stipulated, subject to agreement of court, to supplemental damages of $4.9 million for sales of products found to infringe omega's patents

* Calamp - damages for infringement of omega's patents from feb 25, 2016 through April 5, plus ongoing royalty for sales of products deemed to infringe after April 5

* Calamp - co is discontinuing products would be subject to royalty and therefore does not believe that any future royalty amounts will be material

* Calamp Corp says as result of stipulation, co expects to record additional reserve of $5.3 million in its fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 - sec filing

* Calamp Corp - reserve will not impact non-gaap earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA for fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2r6HRWC) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.