* Calatlantic Group Inc - net new orders for 2017 q1 were up 4 pct from 2016 q1, to 4,304 homes, with dollar value of these orders up 7 pct

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion

* Calatlantic - dollar value of homes in backlog increased 1 pct to $3.3 billion at quarter end

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S