BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Calatlantic Group Inc:
* Calatlantic Group Inc - net new orders for 2017 q1 were up 4 pct from 2016 q1, to 4,304 homes, with dollar value of these orders up 7 pct
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Calatlantic - dollar value of homes in backlog increased 1 pct to $3.3 billion at quarter end
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S