FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Calatlantic Group Q2 earnings per share $0.75
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Apple discontinues older iPods
TECHNOLOGY
Apple discontinues older iPods
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:47 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Calatlantic Group Q2 earnings per share $0.75

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc

* Calatlantic Group, Inc. reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.6 billion

* Qtrly net new orders of 4,078, up 4%; dollar value of net new orders up 7%

* Qtrly home sale revenues of $1.6 billion, up 4%

* Calatlantic Group Inc - ‍dollar value of homes in backlog increased 4% to $3.6 billion, or 7,534 homes, compared to $3.4 billion, or 7,456 homes, for 2016 Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.