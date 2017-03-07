BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q1 earnings per share $0.30

March 7 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc:

* Calavo Growers Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $226.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms outlook for double-digit increase in 2017 revenues and gross margin and record EPS

* Calavo Growers Inc- "we anticipate that Calavo foods business segment sales growth will accelerate into double-digits as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: