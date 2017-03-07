FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q1 earnings per share $0.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q1 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc:

* Calavo Growers Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $226.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms outlook for double-digit increase in 2017 revenues and gross margin and record EPS

* Calavo Growers Inc- "we anticipate that Calavo foods business segment sales growth will accelerate into double-digits as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.