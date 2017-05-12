Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 CALBEE Inc :
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate its wholly owned Spain-based unit Calbee Iberia S.L
* Says liquidation is expected to be accomplished in late-July
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fu0LK2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Banco Original SA, a Brazilian lender owned by the controlling shareholders of meat processor JBS SA, said on Tuesday that its cash holdings are "robust", following reports that Brazil's central bank had sent an auditor to monitor it on-site.
CHICAGO, May 23 U.S. farm groups on Tuesday pushed back against President Donald Trump's proposal to slash agriculture spending, viewing it as a fresh threat to a struggling farm economy.