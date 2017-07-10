BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation activity update for Q2
* Air lease corporation activity update for the second quarter of 2017
July 10 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :
* Accident at blanket mine
* Announces a fatality at blanket mine in Zimbabwe in a mining-related accident on 7 July 2017
* Accident occurred in number 6 shaft area of mine; management notified minister of mines, mining development, inspector of mines
COPENHAGEN, July 10 Apple Inc said Monday it will spend 6 billion Danish crowns ($921 million) on a new data centre in Denmark, its second in the Nordic country to run entirely on renewable energy.