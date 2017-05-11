BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says Q1 adjusted EPS 5.3 cents

May 11 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: results for the first quarter of 2017

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of 5.3 cents

* Caledonia says on track to achieve production target of 80,000 ounces by 2021 at its Zimbabwean subsidiary, blanket mine

* Caledonia says revised production target for 2017 is between 52,000 and 57,000 ounces of gold

* Dividend of 5.5 United States cents per annum will be maintained.