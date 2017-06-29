BRIEF-Auden FY 2016 result turns to profit of 0.2 million euros
* FY 2016 SURPLUS OF EUR 0.2 MILLION (DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY INCOME)
June 29 Caledonia Investments Plc:
* Reduced its holding in Cobehold SA Belgian unquoted investment company, from 8.7% to 5.4%, realising 58.2 mln euros
BUCHAREST, June 29 Romania's ruling Social Democrats announced a tax overhaul for 2018 on Thursday, ditching a flat 16 percent tax on income and profit that has attracted investment into the European Union's fastest-growing but least-developed economy.