FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Caleres Q4 loss per share $0.16 including items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Caleres Q4 loss per share $0.16 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Caleres Inc

* Caleres reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.16 including items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caleres inc sees 2017 consolidated net sales $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion

* Caleres inc sees 2017 famous footwear same-store-sales up low-single digits

* Caleres inc - "taking a cautious view of near-term, as we expect to see continued pressure in retail based on current environment"

* Caleres inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share $2.10 to $2.20

* Caleres inc - qtrly same-store-sales up 0.3%

* Caleres inc - qtrly consolidated sales of $639.5 million were up 5.1%

* Caleres inc sees 2017 brand portfolio sales up high-teens

* Q4 revenue view $630.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.