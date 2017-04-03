FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calfrac announces equity cure election
April 3, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Calfrac announces equity cure election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd:

* Calfrac announces equity cure election

* Calfrac Well Services - provided notice to banking syndicate has elected to use first of its two fully-funded $25 million equity cures

* Calfrac Well Services - elected to trigger first of its cures even though it is fully compliant with financial covenants included in its credit agreement

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - use of equity cure effective as of quarter ending June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

