BRIEF-Calfrac announces equity cure election

April 3 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd:

* Calfrac announces equity cure election

* Calfrac Well Services - provided notice to banking syndicate has elected to use first of its two fully-funded $25 million equity cures

* Calfrac Well Services - elected to trigger first of its cures even though it is fully compliant with financial covenants included in its credit agreement

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - use of equity cure effective as of quarter ending June 30, 2017