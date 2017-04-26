FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Calfrac posts Q1 loss per share C$0.14
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Calfrac posts Q1 loss per share C$0.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd

* Calfrac announces first quarter results and update on 2017 capital program

* Q1 revenue C$268.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$239.2 million

* Q1 loss per share C$0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - continues to evaluate opportunities to reactivate additional equipment in Canada throughout summer

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - is in final stages of reactivating two incremental fleets in colorado with contributions expected for at least half of q2

* Calfrac Well Services - continues to engage with clients in existing, legacy operating areas as well as in areas where company has no operating history

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - "outlook for company's operations in Canada remains positive"

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - "in Mexico, business environment remains challenging with very limited onshore pressure pumping activity"

* Calfrac Well Services - will continue to evaluate market while maintaining a small scale operating presence with a minimal cost structure in Mexico

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - announcing an increase in its 2017 capital budget from $25.0 million to $45.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.