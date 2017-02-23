FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calfrac Well Services Q4 loss per share C$0.51
February 23, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Calfrac Well Services Q4 loss per share C$0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd

* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent

* Calfrac announces fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue c$192.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$195.1 million

* Q4 loss per share c$0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calfrac well services ltd says u.s. Land rig count fell to 380 rigs while canadian rig count dropped to as low as 34 rigs in 2016

* Calfrac well services - expects first half of 2017 to be transition period as pressure pumping industry begins to recover in canada and united states

* Calfrac well services ltd - michael olinek has been appointed cfo, was interim cfo since march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

