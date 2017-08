May 9 (Reuters) - Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon Carbon announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 18.7 percent to $142.7 million

* Calgon Carbon Corp - "still see potential for year-over-year revenue growth from Calgon Carbon business in 2017"

* Calgon Carbon Corp - "remain cautiously optimistic that an industrial sector recovery may be underway"