Feb 24 Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon Carbon announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 sales $137.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Pace of orders for our mercury removal products for first two months of 2017 is running well ahead of last year"

* "Cautiously optimistic about potential for revenue growth in our legacy calgon carbon business in 2017 for several reasons" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: