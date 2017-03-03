FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Calida Holding FY EBIT up 3.3 pct to CHF 22.3 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 3, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Calida Holding FY EBIT up 3.3 pct to CHF 22.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG:

* In 2016, a very challenging financial year for industry, Calida Group increased its net sales by 3.3 percent to 370.9 million Swiss francs ($366.32 million)

* FY operating result (EBIT) went up 3.3 percent to 22.3 million francs

* As announced, planned restructurings at MILLET Mountain Group resulted in one-off costs of 4.0 million francs, which reduced net income by 13.1 percent to 14.8 million francs

* In order to strengthen its e-commerce business, with effect from March 1, 2017 Calida Group acquired 100 percent of successful german online retail specialist Reich Online Services GmbH

* 2017 will be a year of transition for Calida Group, with additional investments made in sustainable organic

* Unchanged dividend of 0.80 franc per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0125 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.