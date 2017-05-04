BRIEF-California Resources Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.02

May 4 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp
* California Resources Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.02
* Q1 earnings per share $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* California Resources Corp - sees Q2 production (without JV) 127 to 132 mboe per day
* Qtrly total revenues and other $590 million versus $322 million
* Produced an average of 132,000 boe per day in Q1
* Q1 revenue view $485.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 capital (without JV) of $80 million to $100 million
* Increasing 2017 capital plan to a range of $400 million to $425 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: