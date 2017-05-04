FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-California Resources Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.02
May 4, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-California Resources Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp

* California Resources Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.02

* Q1 earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* California Resources Corp - sees Q2 production (without JV) 127 to 132 mboe per day

* Qtrly total revenues and other $590 million versus $322 million

* Produced an average of 132,000 boe per day in Q1

* Q1 revenue view $485.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 capital (without JV) of $80 million to $100 million

* Increasing 2017 capital plan to a range of $400 million to $425 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

