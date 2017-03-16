BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences qtrly loss per share $0.45

March 16 (Reuters) - Calithera Biosciences Inc

* Calithera biosciences reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and recent highlights

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.45

* Calithera biosciences inc - expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be between $95 and $105 million at end of 2017

* Calithera biosciences inc - cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $51.8 million at december 31, 2016, compared with $71.9 million at december 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S