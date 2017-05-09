FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences reports Q1 operating loss $0.22/shr
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences reports Q1 operating loss $0.22/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Calithera Biosciences Inc

* Calithera Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Q1 operating loss per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $4.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calithera Biosciences Inc expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be between $180 and $190 million at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

