May 9, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Calix reports Q1 revenue $117.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Calix Inc

* Calix reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.57

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.67

* Q1 revenue $117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $122.0 - $126.0 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.19 - $0.12

* Calix Inc says company is reiterating its prior guidance for full year 2017 projecting revenue growth of 10% or more relative to 2016

* Calix - Estimates that GAAP EPS will be about $0.09 lower for Q2 2017 due to inclusion of stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, others

* Calix - Estimates that GAAP EPS of about $0.40 lower for full year 2017 due to inclusion of stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

