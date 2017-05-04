FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CallidusCloud Q1 revenue $58.1 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Callidus Software Inc:

* Calliduscloud announces first quarter revenue of $58.1 million

* Q1 revenue $58.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.9 million

* For q2 of 2017, calliduscloud expects SAAS revenue to be between $46.3 million and $46.9 million

* Total revenue is expected to be between $58.4 million and $59.4 million in Q2

* Gaap operating loss is expected to be between $6.4 million and $6.9 million in Q2

* Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $4.0 million and $5.0 million in Q2

* Callidus Software Inc qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2017 updating its previous total revenue guidance to be between $241.0 million and $246.5 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2017 GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $21.5 million and $23.0 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2017 non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $21.0 million and $23.5 million

* Callidus software inc - for full year of 2017, calliduscloud is updating its previous saas revenue guidance to be between $191.0 million and $197.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $244.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $58.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

