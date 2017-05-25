BRIEF-Callon Petroleum appoints Joseph Gatto Jr. as CEO

May 25 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon petroleum company announces appointment of joseph gatto, jr. As chief executive officer and l. Richard flury as chairman following unexpected death of Fred Callon
* Says joseph gatto jr appointed ceo
* Callon petroleum co - remainder of company's leadership team will continue in their present roles
* Callon petroleum co - no changes are anticipated in company's day-to-day business activities
* Callon petroleum co - gatto will also continue performing his current duties as company's president and chief financial officer