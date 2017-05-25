FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Callon Petroleum appoints Joseph Gatto Jr. as CEO
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum appoints Joseph Gatto Jr. as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon petroleum company announces appointment of joseph gatto, jr. As chief executive officer and l. Richard flury as chairman following unexpected death of Fred Callon

* Says joseph gatto jr appointed ceo

* Callon petroleum co - ‍remainder of company's leadership team will continue in their present roles​

* Callon petroleum co - no changes are anticipated in company's day-to-day business activities

* Callon petroleum co - ‍gatto will also continue performing his current duties as company's president and chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

