an hour ago
BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company qtrly earnings per share $0.16
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:37 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company qtrly earnings per share $0.16

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $82.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.3 million

* Callon Petroleum - net daily production for three months ended June 30 grew approximately 65% to 22.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Sees Q3 2017 total production 23,000 BOE/D - 25,000 BOE/D

* Sees FY 2017 total production 22,500 BOE/D - 25,500 BOE/D

* Sees operational capital expenditures of $110 million - $130 million for Q3 and $350 million for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

