Feb 27 Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon petroleum company announces fourth quarter 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Callon petroleum co - q4 2016 production of 18.4 mboe/d
(76% oil), a sequential quarterly increase of 11%
* Callon petroleum -increased 2017 production guidance to a
range of 22.5 - 25.5 mboe/d, an increase of about 60% over 2016
based on midpoint of guidance
* Callon petroleum co sees 2017 total operational capital
expenditures $325 - $350 million
* Callon petroleum co sees q1 total operational capital
expenditures $70 - $75 million
* Callon petroleum co sees q1 total production 19,500 -
21,000 boe/d
* Qtrly total operating revenues $69.1 million versus $33.6
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: