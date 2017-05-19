BRIEF-Callon Petroleum says currently negotiating amendment & restatement of fifth amended and restated credit agreement

May 19 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* Callon Petroleum - currently in process of negotiating amendment & restatement of fifth amended and restated credit agreement, dated march 11, 2014

* Callon Petroleum - amendment increase total notional amount available under co's senior secured revolving credit facility from $500 million to $2 billion

* Callon Petroleum - current proposal for sixth amended and restated credit agreement will increase borrowing base from $500 million to $650 million