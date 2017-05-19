FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Callon Petroleum says currently negotiating amendment & restatement of fifth amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co:

* Callon Petroleum - currently in process of negotiating amendment & restatement of fifth amended and restated credit agreement, dated march 11, 2014

* Callon Petroleum - amendment increase total notional amount available under co's senior secured revolving credit facility from $500 million to $2 billion

* Callon Petroleum - current proposal for sixth amended and restated credit agreement will increase borrowing base from $500 million to $650 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ryWgHY Further company coverage:

