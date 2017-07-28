FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calpine Q2 loss per share $0.61
July 28, 2017 / 10:30 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Calpine Q2 loss per share $0.61

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Calpine Corp

* Calpine reports second quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calpine Corp - reaffirming 2017 guidance

* Calpine Corp - reaffirming 2017 guidance

* Calpine Corp qtrly operating revenues $2,084 million versus $1,164 million

* Calpine Corp - board of directors and management in discussions regarding a potential sale of Calpine

* Calpine Corp - current plan is to return Delta Energy Center unit to full combined-cycle configuration in Q4 of 2017

* Calpine Corp - "early this spring, our board of directors decided to explore strategic alternatives for company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

