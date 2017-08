BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

May 4 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly total sales volume 129,856 BPD versus. 124,440 bpd

* Qtrly total facility production 135,351 bpd versus. 127,880 bpd

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners - for 2017, partnership continues to anticipate total capital expenditures in range of $120 to $140 million

* Qtrly net loss of $ 6.2 million versus. $ 67.7 million