BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10
* Calyxt Inc sees ipo of 6,060,606 shares of its common stock
* Calyxt Inc says anticipates that its ipo will be priced between $15.00 and $18.00 per share of common stock
* Calyxt Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "CLXT"
* Calyxt Inc adds BMO capital markets to its list of underwriters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report