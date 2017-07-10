July 10 Cellectis SA:

* Calyxt Inc sees ipo of 6,060,606 shares of its common stock

* Calyxt Inc says anticipates that its ipo will be priced between $15.00 and $18.00 per share of common stock

* Calyxt Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "CLXT"

* Calyxt Inc adds BMO capital markets to its list of underwriters