April 27 Camber Energy Inc

* Camber Energy announces cost-cutting initiatives

* Cost-Cutting initiatives to significantly reduce overall general and administrative costs

* Relocating corporate headquarters and related operations to San Antonio, Texas from Houston, Texas

* Entered into a service agreement with Enerjex Resources to outsource management of back-office functions for fixed monthly fee

* Pursuing other strategic options to further improve its capital structure

* Co and board has accepted Ken Sanders' resignation as chief operating officer as part of this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: