BRIEF-Impinj Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 27 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy announces cost-cutting initiatives
* Cost-Cutting initiatives to significantly reduce overall general and administrative costs
* Relocating corporate headquarters and related operations to San Antonio, Texas from Houston, Texas
* Entered into a service agreement with Enerjex Resources to outsource management of back-office functions for fixed monthly fee
* Pursuing other strategic options to further improve its capital structure
* Co and board has accepted Ken Sanders' resignation as chief operating officer as part of this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juno Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results