March 14, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc

* Cambium Learning Group reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $37.5 million

* Bookings increased 2% for year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 2015

* Expects 2017 company-wide bookings growth to be in a range from 6% to low double-digit percentage growth

* Cambium Learning Group Inc - expects 2017 capital expenditures for product development to be roughly consistent with $17.3 million expended in 2016

* Sees 2017 general capital expenditures to be roughly consistent with $2.7 million expended in 2016

* Cambium Learning Group - sees 2017 cash income margin to grow between 1-3 percent points, sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be roughly consistent with 2016

* Net income of $2.9 million during Q4 of 2016 compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

