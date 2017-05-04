BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group reports Q1 EPS of $0.05

May 4 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc

* Cambium Learning Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $36 million

* Bookings for Q1 of 2017 decreased by 10 pct to $19.1 million

* Expects 2017 capital expenditures for product development to be roughly consistent with $17.3 million expended in 2016

* Sees 2017 general capital expenditures to be roughly consistent with $2.7 million expended in 2016

* Expects its 2017 cash income margin to grow between one and three percentage points compared to 2016

* Expects its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be roughly consistent with 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05