BRIEF-Camden Property Trust Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.97

July 27 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust:

* Camden Property Trust announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.97

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.15

* Camden property trust sees q3 FFO per share $1.14 - $1.18

* Camden property trust sees fy 2017 FFO per share $4.51 - $4.63

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Camden property trust sees fy 2017 same property noi growth in range of 1.50% - 2.50%