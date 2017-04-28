FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Cameco Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cameco Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp

* Cameco reports first quarter results

* Cameco corp qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Cameco corp - qtrly revenue $393 million versus $408 million

* Cameco corp - in second and third quarters, expect pricing on deliveries in uranium segment to yield results similar to q1

* Cameco corp - 2017 financial outlook and production expectations remained unchanged after q1

* Cameco corp - "our 2017 sales remain on track, at an average realized price that is well above current market"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$0.54, revenue view c$2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cameco corp - cautious optimism remains unchanged and in near term, co will continue to evaluate all of its supply sources

* Q1 revenue view c$372.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.