BRIEF-Autoliv to invest $15 mln in Autotech Ventures
* Autoliv says complements its innovation strategy with investment in specialized fund
June 30Camel Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 35 million yuan to set up Anhui-based renewable resources company with partner
* Says it will hold 70 percent stake in the renewable resources company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hWGPQ3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, June 30 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.