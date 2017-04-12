April 12 Camel Group Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 717 million yuan worth of convertible corporate bonds, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says bonds are with a term of six years, and will be matured on March 23, 2023

* Coupon rate for each year is 0.3 pct, 0.5 pct, 1.0 pct, 1.3 pct, 1.5 pct and 1.8 pct

* Initial conversion price is 16.78 yuan per share

* Pacific Securities served as the main underwriters

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PhakMA

