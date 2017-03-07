FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cameo Resources announces private placement and shares for debt deal
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cameo Resources announces private placement and shares for debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Cameo Resources Corp

* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction

* Cameo Resources Corp - intends to undertake a private placement financing of up to 4 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit

* Cameo Resources Corp - company anticipates that financing and shares for debt transaction will close concurrently

* Cameo Resources - intends to issue 1.7 million shares at deemed price of $0.25/share in settlement of debt in amount of $425,000 to two arm's length creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

