BRIEF-Cameo Resources announces private placement and shares for debt deal

March 7 (Reuters) - Cameo Resources Corp

* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction

* Cameo Resources Corp - intends to undertake a private placement financing of up to 4 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit

* Cameo Resources Corp - company anticipates that financing and shares for debt transaction will close concurrently

* Cameo Resources - intends to issue 1.7 million shares at deemed price of $0.25/share in settlement of debt in amount of $425,000 to two arm's length creditors