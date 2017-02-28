FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Campari says Grand Marnier investments to offset synergies in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 28, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Campari says Grand Marnier investments to offset synergies in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Davide Campari Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini tells an analysts' conference:

* Higher investments on Grand Marnier brand will roughly offset synergies from the acquisition of the French liqueur company in 2017

* Expects gross margins to expand on a full year basis on existing business in 2017

* Group will have some visibility on "Patent box ruling" in Italy at the end of June and does not expect major changes to its tax rate in the country

* Grand Marnier acquisition from July 2016 to June 2017 is expected to add around 47 million euros to EBITDA, excluding Chilean wine business Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.