BRIEF-Campbell reaffirms its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017

July 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co
* Campbell to provide update on growth strategies and outline key initiatives for fiscal 2018
* Campbell Soup Co - Campbell reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017
* Campbell Soup - expects to reach about $310 million in annual cost savings by end of fiscal 2017
* Campbell Soup - continues to expect current cost savings initiatives to deliver $450 million, or about 6 percent of sales by end of fiscal 2020
* Campbell Soup - reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings
* Campbell - Expects adjusted gross margin of about 38 percent for FY 2017, expects to generate about $1.25 billion in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2017