3 months ago
BRIEF-Campbell Soup Company makes strategic investment in Chef'd
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Campbell Soup Company makes strategic investment in Chef'd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* Campbell Soup Company makes strategic investment in Chef'd

* Campbell soup co - announced a strategic partnership and investment of $10 million in Chef'd

* Campbell Soup Co - with investment, Campbell will become Chef'd's largest strategic investor and will receive a seat on company's board of directors

* Campbell Soup Co - Chef'd will help with infrastructure and distribution of meal solutions through Campbell's kitchen site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

