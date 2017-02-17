Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell reports second-quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $2.171 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.22 billion

* Campbell Soup Co - reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance

* Campbell Soup Co - campbell increases cost savings program target from $300 million by fiscal 2018 to $450 million by fiscal 2020

* Campbell Soup Co - "i am not satisfied with our sales performance this quarter"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $8.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Campbell Soup Co - "we continued to over-deliver on our cost savings initiative, and now expect to achieve our target a year ahead of schedule"

* Campbell Soup Co - unallocated corporate expenses for quarter were $241 million compared to $29 million in prior year

* Campbell Soup Co - sales in quarter for americas simple meals and beverages were comparable to prior year at $1.231 billion

* Campbell Soup Co - "we no longer expect c-fresh to grow this fiscal year"

* Campbell Soup Co qtrly sales of u.s. Soup increased 1 percent

* Campbell Soup Co - current-year quarter included pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $212 million related to campbell fresh segment

* Campbell Soup-new c-fresh management team conducted review of business, has determined recovery will take longer to execute than originally planned