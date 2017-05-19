BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58

May 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell reports third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 sales $1.853 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Campbell Soup Co says Campbell revises fiscal 2017 guidance

* Campbell Soup Co - now expects fiscal 2017 sales to change by -1 to 0 percent (previously 0 to 1 percent)

* Campbell Soup Co qtrly americas simple meals and beverages sales in quarter decreased 2 percent to $982 million driven by declines in soup and v8 beverages

* Campbell Soup -"this was a challenging quarter across food industry as top-line growth remained scarce, especially in center store categories"

* Campbell Soup Co says lowered 2017 sales outlook by one percentage point to a range of -1 to 0 percent

* Campbell Soup Co -q3 net sales and organic sales decreased 1 percent

* Campbell Soup Co sees 2017 adjusted eps to increase by 3 to 5 percent (previously 2 to 5 percent), or $3.04 to $3.09 per share

* Campbell Soup -"industry, including campbell, experienced significant consumption declines early in calendar year"

* Campbell Soup Co qtrly sales of u.s. Soup decreased 4 percent driven by declines in condensed soups and broth

* Campbell Soup Co - "while we rebounded with sales growth in march and april, we were unable to offset earlier declines"

* Campbell Soup Co says "looking ahead as we finish fiscal year, we expect global biscuits and snacks to maintain its positive momentum"

* Campbell Soup Co - current quarter included $7 million of charges associated with cost savings initiatives

* Campbell Soup co says in quarter global biscuits and snacks division, delivered top-line and double-digit bottom-line growth

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $7.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Campbell Soup Co says "will also be cycling c-fresh protein drink recall from last year"

* Campbell Soup - "despite challenges on top line, we expect that we will be able to offset impact of lower sales with our ongoing cost-savings efforts"