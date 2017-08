May 22 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc

* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock

* Camping world holdings inc says proposed offering of shares of its class a common stock

* Camping world - offering includes 3.5 million shares of class a common stock offered by co and 6.5 million shares of class a common stock offered by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: